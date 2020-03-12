Local and Far Reaching Coronavirus Impacts

Salina Regional Health Center is responding to both the threat of flu, and cornavirus. The hospital announced this week due to influenza season and concern for Coronavirus, the ER will be limiting visitors effective immediately. Only 1 non-sick immediate family member allowed per patient. Any visitor displaying symptoms of cough, congestion, fever, or other respiratory concerns will not be allowed back to the patient care area.

The World Health Organization is declaring the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus a pandemic. That essentially means the virus is a threat to the entire planet. It has killed nearly 44-hundred people and infected more than 121-thousand in more than 100 nations. More than one thousand people in the U.S. have the virus and it has claimed nearly 30 lives here.

The University of Kansas is extending its spring break due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus. University officials announced yesterday that the extended spring break will allow professors time to prepare online material by March 23rd, when classes will resume remotely. KU administrators will reassess the situation on a weekly basis starting March 28th.

Fans will not be allowed at the Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments in Kansas City due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus. Conference officials announced yesterday that restrictions will start with today’s games, and only essential staff and some family members will be allowed to attend. The NCAA announced yesterday that its upcoming tournament games will also be closed to the public.

The NBA is suspending the season until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak. Multiple reports say Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert [[ go-BEAR ]] has tested positive. The league says it will use the hiatus to determine its next steps. Wednesday’s game between the Jazz and Thunder was postponed in Oklahoma City just before tipoff.

A Kansas City school is canceling classes due to concerns over the coronavirus. The Barstow School announced that classes will be cancelled for the rest of the week because a person related to a faculty member is being tested due to possible exposure to the virus. Barstow officials say the person has not been on campus, and no staff or faculty have shown any symptoms.

The U.S. is closed to most travelers from Europe. President Trump announced a 30-day ban on travelers from about two-dozen European nations, with the exception of the United Kingdom, starting Friday. Trump said last night the new rules are needed as the deadly infection sweeps the globe. Italy is the hardest hit outside China and the country is virtually shut down.

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have the coronavirus. The two caught the respiratory illness in Australia where the Oscar-winning actor was filming an Elvis Presley biopic. Hanks explained they came down with what they thought were colds with body aches and slight fevers and chills. They were tested and it came back positive.

A staff member of Senator Maria Cantwell has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Washington Democrat’s office has been closed for the week for deep cleaning. The staffer has been in isolation since beginning to have symptoms. The person didn’t have any known contact with Cantwell or other members of Congress.