Lions Will Roar in New Space Soon

Rolling Hills Zoo is getting set to host its annual Father’s Day Car Show this Sunday – in the shadow of the facility’s newest habitat project for lions.

Linda Henderson, Director of Marketing at the zoo joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra and says work crews are on pace to complete the new Pride of the Prairie experience by early July.

Henderson added the new habitat will more than double the lion’s current enclosure, expanding it to nearly 20,000 square feet and also includes a new indoor space for patrons to learn and enjoy.

Coming up Sunday, Rolling Hills Zoo will play host to over 100 vehicles from all over Kansas to compete for cash and awards at the Father’s Day Car Show June 19th. All Dad’s are admitted with free admission to the zoo on June 19th.