Lindsborg Woman Killed In Rural Saline County Crash

Jeremy BohnJune 19, 2020

A Lindsborg woman is killed in a crash south of Salina on Thursday evening.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that crash happened at 8:37 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of E. Salemsborg Rd., or about one mile north of Assaria.

A 2014 Ram pickup truck, driven by Eric Bloomquist, 54, Assaria, was traveling east on Salemsborg when a 1998 Honda Accord pulled out of a residence, with numerous trees lining the roadway, in front of Bloomquist’s truck.

The truck struck the driver’s side of the vehicle, killing the driver of the Accord, Elizabeth Scott, 39, Lindsborg.

Bloomquist left the crash with no serious injuries. There are no citations issued.

Rural Fire District No. 2 and Salina Fire/EMS responded to the wreck.

Bloomquist’s truck

