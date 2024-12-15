Lindsborg Welcomes Christmas Season

It was a joyous day of dancing, singing and celebrating the coming of the Christmas season in Lindsborg as generations gathered once again for the St. Lucia Festival.

Hensli Lofdahl was named St. Lucia for 2024 joined by Elijah Spooner as the Star Boy.

The festival was filled with baked goods, hand crafts for kids to make and take home and highlighted by performances by the Soderstrom Elementary 4th Grade Class and the Lindsborg Swedish Folk Dancers.

The evening wrapped up in Lindsborg’s Heritage Square with musical groups, a play entitled, “Christmas on the Prairie” by Smoky Valley High’s drama department and “A Shepherd’s Story” told by John Presley.

Lucia Fest celebrates a woman named Lucia who devoted her life to God, giving all she had to the poor, shining the light of Christ. The Star Boy represents “Staffan,” the holy Stefanus, who was one of the first Christians in History. Staffan was King Herod’s stable hand at the time of the birth of Christ.