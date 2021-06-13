Salina, KS

Lindsborg Rings In Summer

Jeff GarretsonJune 13, 2021

It began with a 5K run and 2 mile walk – and ended with a free swim for everyone at the pool, as Lindsborg celebrated Midsummer’s Festival on Saturday.

“Little Sweden” opened up Main Street for vendors, games and Swedish Dancers as the community became center stage for visitors from as far away as Ft Collins, Colorado, Lincoln, Nebraska, Wichita and Lawrence.

New to this year’s festival was an encampment of warriors and craftsmen, the Glomesdal Vikings are troop of re-enactors and historians from Oklahoma who help bring the ways of the Norsemen to life.

“We set up camp and enjoy talking with visitors about daily chores and life during the Viking age,” said Dr. Reid Weber.

Dr. Weber explained the members spend hours practicing Viking combat moves with, swords, shields, spears and hatchets – yet present a family friendly learning environment for all.

 

The day of dancing, craft making and games wrapped up with the Maypole festivities in Swensson Park, a chance for generations of Swedish Dancers from past and present to join together and ring in the summer season.

 

 

