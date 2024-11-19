Lindsborg Filmmakers Win Award

What started as a high school film project over Christmas break for a couple of brothers from Lindsborg turned into a two-year quest to finish their short, action-thriller movie that won an award at a Kansas film festival. Seth and Isaac Garretson wrote, filmed, edited and starred in The Pathfinders, a short film that won the Audience Choice Award last month at the Salt City Film Festival held in Hutchinson.

The film centers on a group of three teenage crime fighters who plan to use their intellect and cyber skills to help identify criminal activity to the authorities. They soon find themselves caught in a much darker venture than just local hoodlums stealing cars.

The Garretson brothers had a chance to rub shoulders with filmmakers from around the country during the event’s inaugural offering held at the Fox Theatre in Hutchinson. The Salt City Film Festival, headed up by Hutchinson Community College’s Media and Film Production department director Bobby Obermite, brought in a couple of film and TV stars to add their professional advice during the event. Alexandra Paul from Baywatch and Cynthia Geary from Northern Exposure shared stories from their vast variety of roles and experiences on and off the set.

During the student film portion, Isaac and Seth fielded questions from the audience on some of the technical challenges of the project and the not-so-tech side of making a film with no financial backing. “We didn’t have enough money to build a practical bomb prop for the movie so we used an oatmeal container covered in green construction paper,” Isaac said. Seth then used computer generated imagery to make the threat look real on screen. In post production the project leaned heavily on Seth and his growing expertise in the digital arts to pull off over 160 visual effects shots in the show, like bullet impacts, an explosion and multiple computer screen readouts. “My dad actually called the Lindsborg Police to let them know we were filming a scene at the local cemetery, just in case someone got nervous about the commotion and called them,” Seth said.