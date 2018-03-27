Linda Brown Dies

The woman who inspired the Supreme Court case that ended school segregation is dead.

Linda Brown passed away Sunday afternoon in Topeka at age 76.

Brown was nine-years-old when she was blocked from attending an all-white school close to her home, so her father sued the Topeka Board of Education over its segregation policies.

“Brown vs. Board of Education” went to the U.S. Supreme Court, which in 1954 ruled that having separate schools for black and white students was unconstitutional.

