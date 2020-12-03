Lincoln Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing a FedEx Truck

A brief investigation in to a stolen FedEx truck lands a Lincoln man in jail.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 33-year-old Raymond Lawrence, Lincoln, Kan., was arrested and charged with felony theft on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Wal-Mart, 2900 S. 9th St., on Wednesday for suspicious activity involving a FedEx truck that was parked in the parking lot.

They observed a white male in the truck, however, he was not in a FedEx uniform. They then observed the man–who turns out to be Lawrence–pouring a liquid in to the engine compartment of the truck, but it was just running on to the ground.

At that point, officers contacted FedEx and learned that the truck had been taken from Randy’s Auto Repair, 1015 W. North St., a short time prior.

Lawrence is also charged for driving while suspended. He has been booked in to the Saline County jail.

The truck is a 2008 Utility Truck, valued at $22,000.