Lincoln County Resident Cashes In Lost $1 Million Ticket

A Lincoln County resident had his faith in humanity restored this week when he unknowingly lost his Mega Millions ticket worth one million dollars. The workers and owner at a gas station in Salina hunted the man down and returned his ticket to him hours later!

Our winner, who chose to remain anonymous, was in a hurry to get back home to watch some March Madness basketball, and stopped to get gas in Salina. “My brother went in to check my tickets. He apparently dropped the unsigned Mega Millions ticket, and then we left to go back home.”

The clerks at the store noticed the lost ticket, and decided to scan it to see if they should try to contact the man who dropped it. When they saw that the ticket matched all five numbers but not the Megaball, they knew what the ticket was worth and immediately called the store owner, whose son came to the store to help get the winning ticket back to the rightful owner.

“We had already been home for about an hour, and then went out and ran another errand. As we passed the store, the owner’s son pulled out behind us and flagged us down. He explained what happened and handed me the ticket, and I just couldn’t believe it!” said the winner.

The now-signed ticket was brought into the Topeka office on Monday, and our winner is now $1 million richer thanks to the good deeds of a Kansas Lottery retaile.!

The winning ticket was sold at Mity Mart at 1903 East Highway 18 in Lincoln, Kansas for the March 17 drawing. The store is eligible to receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the ticket.