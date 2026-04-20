Lighting Project Begins Monday

The Kansas Department of Transportation will begin a project to upgrade lighting at the U.S. 81/K-106 interchange near the city of Minneapolis on Monday of this week.

Project work will include removal and replacement of all four light towers along with installation of new wiring and a control unit.

During construction, traffic impacts should be minimal.

KDOT awarded the construction contract of $461,570 to L&S Electric LLC of Salina. Work is scheduled to be completed in July, conditions permitting.

Motorists are advised to stay alert and follow posted signs in all work zones. For up-to-date road conditions, visit kandrive.gov or call 511.