Lighter Thanksgiving Travel Anticipated

Fewer Kansans will be traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to AAA Kansas, 86 percent of Kansas residents will not be traveling anywhere for Thanksgiving. Of those who plan to travel, 84-percent will drive to their destination and 14 percent will fly.

Across the country, the agency is predicting as many as 50 million Americans traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday. Spokesman Andrew Gross says that could be even lower due to many factors including quarantine restrictions. A forecasted ten-percent drop in travel is the largest since 2008 during the Great Recession.

Gas prices will be cheaper for those who decide to hit the road.

Those who decide to travel are likely to drive shorter distances and reduce the number of days they are away, making road trips the dominant form of travel this Thanksgiving. Travel by automobile is projected to fall 4.3%, to 47.8 million travelers and account for 95% of all holiday travel.

AAA reminds those hitting the road to plan their route ahead. To minimize the number of stops along the way, pack meals, extra snacks and drinks in addition to an emergency roadside kit.

Before you head out, be sure your vehicle is ready for the trip to avoid a breakdown along the way. AAA expects to rescue more than 413,000 Americans at the roadside this Thanksgiving.