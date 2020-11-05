Salina, KS

Now: 57 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 74 ° | Lo: 45 °

Light Tower Illuminating a Trump Sign on I-70 is Stolen

Jeremy BohnNovember 5, 2020

Law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in seeing if they saw someone leave with a light tower near Interstate-70 in Saline County.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says that a light tower, owned by United Rentals, McPherson, was stolen between the early morning hours and 10 a.m. Wednesday. The light tower was used to illuminate a Donald Trump billboard at milepost 258 on I-70.

The light tower was then found abandoned in field in rural Dickson County. It is valued at $10,000 and has since been returned to its owner.

Soldan is asking the public if anyone saw a vehicle pull away with the light tower during the time frame.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Light Tower Illuminating a Trump Si...

Law enforcement are asking for the public's help in seeing if they saw someone leave with a light to...

November 5, 2020 Comments

Four Wheeler Stolen, Police Impound...

Kansas News

November 5, 2020

UDPATE: Sheriff’s Office Anno...

Top News

November 5, 2020

An Effort to “Help Rescue Chr...

Top News

November 5, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Light Tower Illuminating ...
November 5, 2020Comments
Four Wheeler Stolen, Poli...
November 5, 2020Comments
Wreath Laying Ceremony to...
November 5, 2020Comments
Deputy Hurt While Rescuin...
November 5, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices