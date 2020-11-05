Light Tower Illuminating a Trump Sign on I-70 is Stolen

Law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in seeing if they saw someone leave with a light tower near Interstate-70 in Saline County.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says that a light tower, owned by United Rentals, McPherson, was stolen between the early morning hours and 10 a.m. Wednesday. The light tower was used to illuminate a Donald Trump billboard at milepost 258 on I-70.

The light tower was then found abandoned in field in rural Dickson County. It is valued at $10,000 and has since been returned to its owner.

Soldan is asking the public if anyone saw a vehicle pull away with the light tower during the time frame.