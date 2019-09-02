Life and Times: Segregation in Salina

The Smoky Hill Museum is offering in-depth look at the lives of African- Americans in Salina during segregation.

According to the museum, Marie Johnson will use firsthand accounts and historical documentation to describe the racial discrimination and how the African-American community responded. She’ll also discuss life after that era faded away and how it has impacted African-Americans in the Salina community today.

Johnson is a local historian, graduate of Bethany College, a veteran and has written award winning historical scholarly papers.

The Smoky Hill Museum hosts this free presentation on Thursday, September 5 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The Smoky Hill Museum is a nationally accredited history museum, in the heart of downtown Salina, Kansas. This FREE museum is open Tuesday-Friday 12-6 and Saturday 10-5. Also, be sure to stop by the Museum Store for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages.