Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Cloudy / Windy

Hi: 80 ° | Lo: 70 °

Library’s Food for Fines to Benefit Project Salina

KSAL StaffMay 1, 2018

The Salina Public Library invites patrons to pay down their late fees and contribute to Project Salina with its Food for Fines program.

During the month of May, library users can bring boxes of muffin or biscuit mix to the library, 301 W. Elm, to donate to Project Salina. Every large box or two small boxes will equal up to $1 of late-fine forgiveness. Lost materials or other charges cannot be paid off with food donations. Those without late fees are welcome to donate as well.

All donations will benefit Project Salina, a community-wide effort to collect food donations in May. Donations are distributed through Salina Emergency Aid-Food Bank, Ashby House, Salvation Army, Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas and Salina Rescue Mission.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

K-State’s McCrane Agrees to Terms...

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Former Kansas State place kicker Matthew McCrane will have a chance to prove him...

May 1, 2018 Comments

Missing Salina Teen Sought

Kansas News

May 1, 2018

Car Stolen from SRHC Lot

Kansas News

May 1, 2018

Arson Suspected in Rural House Fire

Top News

May 1, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Missing Salina Teen Sough...
May 1, 2018Comments
Car Stolen from SRHC Lot
May 1, 2018Comments
Library’s Food for ...
May 1, 2018Comments
New Chief Public Policy a...
May 1, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH