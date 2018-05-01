Library’s Food for Fines to Benefit Project Salina

The Salina Public Library invites patrons to pay down their late fees and contribute to Project Salina with its Food for Fines program.

During the month of May, library users can bring boxes of muffin or biscuit mix to the library, 301 W. Elm, to donate to Project Salina. Every large box or two small boxes will equal up to $1 of late-fine forgiveness. Lost materials or other charges cannot be paid off with food donations. Those without late fees are welcome to donate as well.

All donations will benefit Project Salina, a community-wide effort to collect food donations in May. Donations are distributed through Salina Emergency Aid-Food Bank, Ashby House, Salvation Army, Domestic Violence Association of Central Kansas and Salina Rescue Mission.