Library Transformation on Horizon

One year after unveiling Re-Imagining Our Library, a bold vision to transform its Youth Services department, Salina Public Library is proud to announce: It’s happening! Construction is set to begin as soon as this winter, with a grand opening expected in the first half of 2026.

Backed by extraordinary community support and the belief that every child deserves a place to belong, this multimillion-dollar transformation is now just $350,000 away from the finish line.

Over the past year, the Re-Imagining Our Library campaign has gained remarkable momentum. Lead gifts from the McCune Foundation, Middlekauff Foundation, Earl Bane Foundation, and the Robert and Aileen Button Fund ignited the movement – each stepping up early in support of our community’s youth to become benefactor-level partners.

“Their generosity lit the spark,” said Allyson Walker, Head of Fundraising at SPL. “ These foundations helped transform our vision into something tangible that our whole community could rally around.”

That spark became a wildfire during the 2024 holiday season, with over 200 community members joining SPL’s lively Jingle Bingo Jam fundraiser, and Blue Beacon’s $20,000 matching challenge inspiring droves of new donors to give generously. To date, more than 250 community members have contributed to this vital project.

The re-imagined Youth Services space, developed in collaboration with Hutton, and shaped by extensive community feedback, will be a vibrant, inclusive and future-ready space. It will feature cozy reading nooks, playful early learning zones, and dynamic areas where tweens and teens can explore technology, creativity, and connection. Designed to grow with kids and meet families where they are, the space embodies the library’s commitment to developing strong, curious young minds.

“This project is one of the most meaningful things our community is doing for young people right now,” said Gretta Kontas, a member of the campaign’s steering committee. “It’s not just about a new space, it’s about saying to every child in Salina: you matter, you are welcome here, and this place was made for you to succeed.”

With the finish line just $350,000 away and construction set to begin this winter, Salina Public Library invites the community to help complete this transformational project. Every gift brings the vision closer to reality. Naming and recognition opportunities remain available for those seeking to make a lasting impact. To give or learn more, visit salinapubliclibrary.org/give or contact Allyson at (785) 833-9211.