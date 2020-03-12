Library to Temporarily Suspend Outreach Services

The Salina Public Library has been closely monitoring information from the Saline County Health Department regarding coronavirus (COVID-19). In consultation with its community partners, the library will suspend its outreach services until further notice. The library takes the safety of its patrons and community seriously and is taking this step to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Outreach services include home delivery, lobby stops, read alouds, child care delivery and outreach storytimes. Little Libraries maintained by Salina Public Library will not be restocked. All patrons who currently have materials checked out through home delivery, lobby stops and child care delivery will not accrue late fines during this period.

Contact Lori Berezovsky at [email protected] or (785) 825-4624, ext. 249, for questions about adult outreach services; contact Elizabeth Lawrence at [email protected] or (785) 825-4624, ext. 244, for questions about youth outreach services. For additional information on the library’s response to the coronavirus, visit salinapubliclibrary.org.