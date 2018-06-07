Salina, KS

Library to Offer Free Books During Festival

KSAL StaffJune 7, 2018

The Salina Public Library will bring something for book lovers to the Smoky Hill River Festival. The Little Free Library – Festival Edition tent will give out free books from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 8, and Saturday, June 9, during the festival. The tent will be located just east of the north end of the Fine Arts Show.

The Little Free Library tent will have gently-used books for all ages in a wide variety of genres. The books have either been withdrawn from the library’s collection or have been donated by community members. Library staff will be on hand to help navigate the selection. Festival-goers will not need to have a library card to claim a book.

Little Free Libraries are “take a book, leave a book” free book exchanges. With the help of donations and volunteers, the library maintains nine permanent Little Free Libraries in Salina. They are at Kansas Wesleyan University, at the corner of Highland Ave. and Claflin St.; YMCA, 570 YMCA Dr.; Jerry Ivey Memorial Park, 735 E. Magnolia Rd.; Salina Regional Health Center lobby, 400 S. Santa Fe Ave.; Hawthorne Park, 715 N. Ninth St.; Sunset Park, 700 W. Sunset Dr.; Salina Area Technical College, 2562 Centennial Rd.; and Hawley Park, 500 Charles St.

For more information on Little Free Libraries, please contact Lori Berezovsky at [email protected] , (785) 825-4624, ext. 249, or visit library at 301 W. Elm.

