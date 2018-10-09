Salina, KS

Library to Host Fall Book Sale

KSAL StaffOctober 9, 2018

The Friends of the Salina Public Library will have its Fall Book Sale on Oct. 20 and 21 in the library’s Prescott Room. The Saturday sale will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and the Sunday sale will be from 1-3 p.m. They will also mark Friends of the Library Week Oct. 15-19 with a membership drive from 4-6 p.m. each day.

The sale will feature a variety of books that have been donated or withdrawn from the library’s collection. On Sunday, books will be $5 a bag. The Friends will supply the bags for shoppers to fill.

The sale benefits the Friends of the Library, a volunteer, board-guided, membership organization that acts as a booster club for the library. Some Friends’ activities include providing volunteers for library events, purchasing T-shirts for Summer Reading and toys and games for the Imagination Station, and providing scholarships for teen library volunteers.

Friends members will be invited to an exclusive pre-sale the Friday evening before the public book sale. The evening includes refreshments and door prizes. Additionally, Friends do not incur late fines on items checked out from the library and are able to enroll in CLASS courses the day before public registration opens each semester. Any new Friends joining now through the end of the year will receive the remainder of 2018 for free, and their membership will run through the end of 2019.

Library to Host Fall Book Sale

