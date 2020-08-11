Library to Add Open Building Hours

The Salina Public Library is adding limited building hours for the public to access in-person services.

According to the library, the new hours will begin Wednesday. The hours will be will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Masks must be properly worn, visits should be limited to 30 minutes and entrance will be through the north doors only.

While in the building, library patrons will be able to browse the collection, check out materials, get a library card, have staff make copies, use computers and the printer, and pay fines. At this time, other services, such as gaming, proctoring, events and room reservations will be unavailable. Pickup Service will continue to be available from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The service allows library cardholders to place holds on items they wish to check out, by logging into their online accounts or by calling the library at (785) 825-4624, and then conveniently picking them up with limited contact.

Access to e-books, audiobooks and more are available through the library’s website — salinapubliclibrary.org. Learning options like the online language-learning platform, Mango, and the popular genealogy research service, Ancestry.com, are also available through the website.

Free grab-and-go lunches for youth, a partnership with St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, will continue to be available until the end of August from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on the west side of the library building. Programs such as yoga classes, Monday Night Book Discussion and storytimes are being offered virtually.

The library will continue to monitor the situation and announce updates as decisions are made.

For more information on library services and to stay up-to-date on library news, visit salinapubliclibrary.org, call (785) 825-4624 or email [email protected].