Library Staying Open, Canceling Events

The Salina Public Library continues to actively monitor the coronavirus (COVID-19). Out of an abundance of caution, and to provide a healthy and safe environment to library patrons, volunteers, and staff, the library is implementing specific measures to encourage social distancing.

Beginning Monday, March 16, all library events and meeting room reservations will be canceled. Those who have registered and paid for events through the library’s CLASS program will receive refunds. Library staff will be in contact with CLASS students. No new meeting room reservations will be allowed at this time. The library will reevaluate these actions no later than April 3.

The library will remain open regular hours. Public computers, gaming systems and printing will not be available, and the gaming room will be closed. Toys, puzzles and games have been removed. Large gatherings will not be allowed.

Patrons returning materials, with the exception of hotspots, are asked to use bookdrops rather than handing them directly to staff at service desks. Bookdrops are located at the library in the south entry and the west exterior wall, as well as offsite at all three Dillons stores.

Volunteers are not needed during this time and will be contacted when their valuable service will resume. Material donations, such as books, will not be accepted until further notice.

The library asks that anyone feeling ill not come to the library, and those exhibiting signs of illness will be asked to leave. Patrons who have materials to return or holds to pick up should contact Kristi Hansen, Head of Circulation, [email protected] or 785-825-4624, ext. 221, for an extension on checkouts so they do not incur fines or to reschedule holds.

Library staff will still be available to assist the public over the phone and web chat. The library offers a variety of digital services patrons can utilize from the comfort of your home. Visit salinapubliclibrary.org to use Sunflower eLibrary, Hoopla and RBDigital with your library card. Research and online learning resources can also be accessed through the library’s website, as well as further updates to changes in library services.