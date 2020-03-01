Library Seeks Summer Teen Volunteers

Every summer, Salina Public Library’s Youth Services Department needs enthusiastic teen volunteers to help out during its busy Summer at the Library. The library is accepting applications for VolunTEENs until March 31.

Volunteers will help tidy library areas and shelve books, help with children’s events, tend to the library book drop and assist with other tasks as assigned. Teens will learn job skills and workplace values, and make a difference in their community. Volunteers also earn eligibility for the Joe McKenzie Youth Scholarship provided by the Friends of the Salina Public Library.

Teens ages 13-18 who can commit to at least 16 hours of volunteer work during the summer are invited to apply. Volunteer hours will be needed between May 22 and July 24. Teens need permission from a parent or guardian and need their own transportation to the library.

To apply, visit salinapubliclibrary.org and search for “VolunTEEN.” For more information, contact Youth Outreach Specialist Elizabeth Lawrence at (785) 825-4624, ext. 244 or [email protected]