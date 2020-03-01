Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 64 ° | Lo: 32 °

Library Seeks Summer Teen Volunteers

Amy Adams March 1, 2020

Every summer, Salina Public Library’s Youth Services Department needs enthusiastic teen volunteers to help out during its busy Summer at the Library. The library is accepting applications for VolunTEENs until March 31.

Volunteers will help tidy library areas and shelve books, help with children’s events, tend to the library book drop and assist with other tasks as assigned. Teens will learn job skills and workplace values, and make a difference in their community. Volunteers also earn eligibility for the Joe McKenzie Youth Scholarship provided by the Friends of the Salina Public Library.

Teens ages 13-18 who can commit to at least 16 hours of volunteer work during the summer are invited to apply. Volunteer hours will be needed between May 22 and July 24. Teens need permission from a parent or guardian and need their own transportation to the library.

To apply, visit salinapubliclibrary.org and search for “VolunTEEN.” For more information, contact Youth Outreach Specialist Elizabeth Lawrence at (785) 825-4624, ext. 244 or [email protected]

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Equifest / Art Center Cinema Teamin...

The Salina Art Center Cinema is teaming up with the Equifest event which is coming to town. Accor...

March 1, 2020 Comments

Library Seeks Summer Teen Volunteer...

Kansas News

March 1, 2020

Equifest Rides Into Salina Friday

Top News

March 1, 2020

2020 State Wrestling Results

Sports News

March 1, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Equifest / Art Center Cin...
March 1, 2020Comments
Library Seeks Summer Teen...
March 1, 2020Comments
VIDEO: Radio Stations Rai...
February 28, 2020Comments
Gypsum Man Killed in Cras...
February 28, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH