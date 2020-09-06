Library Planning Sidewalk Sale

A sidewalk sale will be held at the Salina Public Library.

According to the library, The Friends of the Salina Public Library will have a sidewalk book sale from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12. The sale will take place on the north side of the library building.

The sale will feature grab-bags labeled by genre with a surprise assortment of books. Genres will include childrenâ€™s, young adults, fiction, biography, mystery, romance and hobbies. There will also be some bags of music CDs. Each bag will be $5. Payment can be made with cash or check.

Shoppers are asked to observe social distancing and wear masks. The Friends volunteers will provide curbside service for those wishing to remain in their cars. Simply pull up near the sales tables.

The sale benefits the Friends of the Library, a volunteer, board-guided, membership organization that acts as a booster club for the library. Some Friendsâ€™ activities include providing volunteers for library events, purchasing prizes for Summer at the Library, supplies for the CLASS program and new self-check machines, and providing scholarships for teen library volunteers.

For more information on Friends of the Salina Public Library, including how to become a member, visit www.salinapubliclibrary.org/friends or email [email protected].