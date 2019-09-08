Salina, KS

Library Planning September 11th Book Event

Amy AdamsSeptember 8, 2019

Dennis Raphael Garcia, author of the biography “Marine, Public Servant, Kansan: The Life of Ernest Garcia,” will be at Salina Public Library from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 11. He will sign copies of his book, which will also be available to purchase.

“Marine, Public Servant, Kansan,” published by the University Press of Kansas, details Ernest’s childhood in Garden City to his rise as sergeant-at-arms for the U.S. Senate, and his family’s story. Drawing on oral histories recounted by family members, friends and Ernie himself, Dennis Raphael Garcia reaches back to the travails and grit of great-grandfather Pedro as he made his way to the American heartland with his son Jose. Like so many immigrants, they found hardship and opportunity. The book describes how Ernest, fatherless at a young age and facing discrimination, found his way to a place alongside a senator and a president through hard work and education.

Dennis Raphael Garcia, a cousin of Ernest, is a retired attorney and teacher. Formerly a Kansan, he now lives in Arlington, Va.

