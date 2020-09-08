Library Launches Updated Look and Experience

Changes, including a new logo and a major upgrade to its catalog system, are coming to the Salina Public Library.

According to the library, beginning this Monday patrons will notice some visible differences. The library is implementing changes to its catalog that will improve patrons’ ability to find what they need and a new brand identity that better reflects the modern library.

The library’s role in the community has evolved over the 120 years since its founding. It has added computer and internet access, meeting rooms, programming for all ages, digital materials and outreach services.

“Our new logo represents how the library can provide a different service for each of our patrons,” library director Melanie Hedgespeth explained. “For some people, access to free reading and research materials is still the most important service we offer. For others, it is having space for meetings or work, and for still others, it’s our programs that provide, not only cultural and educational opportunities but a chance to build community. Similarly, each person may see something slightly different in our new logo.”

To celebrate the new look, the library will be giving out tote bags featuring the new logo while supplies last. Beginning Sept. 14, use the library’s Pickup Service or stop by the Circulation Desk to receive a bag.

The launch of the new catalog will allow patrons to more easily access both the library’s physical collection and all of its digital content in one place. The site will also feature reading recommendation lists that draw on popular resources such as the New York Times Bestseller List and award winners.

Library staff will begin the process of moving data to the new catalog system on Friday, Sept. 11. The catalog will be temporarily unavailable until Monday, Sept. 14. Patrons will still be able to check out items at the library but must have their library card with them. Pickup Service and the ability to place holds will be unavailable.

“For the past year, we’ve been looking closely at the patron experience at the library,” Hedgespeth said. “We recognize that technology and the ways the public wants to access services are always changing. Our redesigned website and transitioning all youth books to be fines-free earlier this year were a part of that effort. Now, with an updated library catalog system, we will have a tool that prioritizes the patron’s needs in finding physical and digital materials.”

Additional changes include:

The ability to pay fines using credit cards via PayPal.

Limiting access to the digital content service Hoopla to Saline County residents.

Limiting account balances to $5 before checkout privileges are suspended.

The use of Unique Management Services to recover fees on accounts with balances over $25.

Use of a new text message service provider. Patrons who used the previous system will need to verify their contact information is correct before messages can be sent after Sept. 14.

Checked out library items, except for hotspots, will be automatically renewed the first time they become due if no other patron has a hold on the item. This will prevent the patron from accruing overdue fines.

Library staff will be available to answer patron questions about navigating the new system. Call (785) 825-4624, email [email protected] or use the chat tool on the library’s website — salinapubliclibrary.org.

Salina Public Library has been serving Saline County since 1900 by providing access to information, learning and culture. The library is a community space that provides free internet access, computer, gaming, meeting rooms, events and programs. It features a diverse and expansive collection of materials for patrons to borrow. To learn more about the library, visit the library at 301 W. Elm, go online www.salinapubliclibray.org or call (785) 825-4624.