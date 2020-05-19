Library Launches Summer By Going Fine Free on Youth Books

Salina Public Library is ready to celebrate and support reading in the community this summer.

Summer at the Library will continue this year, but with some changes. According to the Library, it will be a little different than in the past with limits on gatherings.

Access to the library is crucial for children’s literacy and education. After carefully reviewing its policies and accounts, library officials decided youth books will be fine free beginning immediately.

“Youth who accrue fines are restricted by guardians responsible to help them bring back books on time. Adults busy raising children in our community, who check out youth books on their card, should also have the freedom to read materials to their children without the stress of fines when turning in a book a few days late,” Lisa Newman, Head of Youth Services, said. “By eliminating fines, youth can enjoy reading and easily be a part of our events such as the highly successful Summer at the Library program.”

The library will encourage everyone in Salina to read this summer and then log the number of books they read each week on the library’s website — salinapubliclibrary.org. The entry form will be available beginning Friday, May 22, and the last drawing will occur on July 24.

“Reading over the summer is an important way to decrease learning loss while students are on break from school,” Newman said. “And it’s fun! We encourage children to pick out books that they enjoy. Grownups, take time to read with the children in your life. Talk about what you are reading. Lead by example.”

Each week, the library will draw 20 winners, varying in ages, from those who logged books the week before. Prizes will include gift certificates to local stores, restaurants and hot spots, as well as some popular national retailers.

The library’s website and social media pages will be highlighting education and entertainment resources throughout the summer, as well as featuring virtual programs created by library staff. Find the library on Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.

SPL has removed all pending overdue fines on youth books. While youth books will no longer incur fines for late returns, patrons or children’s guardians will still be responsible for replacement costs for books lost or damaged.

Patrons with questions about their accounts should contact the library’s Circulation Department at (785) 825-4624, ext. 220, or by emailing [email protected].