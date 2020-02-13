Library Group Learn About Creating Family History Books

Salina Public Library’s Family History Detectives will cover formatting a family history book. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Prescott Room.

Library Technology Trainer Lerin Anderson will walk participants through how to create a family history book in Microsoft Word. The presentation will give attendees the information they need to get started on their own projects at home.

Anderson has taught technology classes at the library since 2016. She has covered topics from introductory word processing and spreadsheets to how to use digital library materials and streaming devices. She has certification in Microsoft Excel and Word 2013.

Family History Detectives, formerly known as the Genealogy Club, meets August through November and January through May. Upcoming meetings will feature a genealogy case study on March 19 and the annual lock-in on April 18. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Librarian Barbara Mulvihill at [email protected] or (785) 825-4624, ext. 234.

