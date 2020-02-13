Salina, KS

Now: 9 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 20 ° | Lo: 6 °

Library Group Learn About Creating Family History Books

Amy AdamsFebruary 13, 2020

Salina Public Library’s Family History Detectives will cover formatting a family history book. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Prescott Room.

Library Technology Trainer Lerin Anderson will walk participants through how to create a family history book in Microsoft Word. The presentation will give attendees the information they need to get started on their own projects at home.

Anderson has taught technology classes at the library since 2016. She has covered topics from introductory word processing and spreadsheets to how to use digital library materials and streaming devices. She has certification in Microsoft Excel and Word 2013.

Family History Detectives, formerly known as the Genealogy Club, meets August through November and January through May. Upcoming meetings will feature a genealogy case study on March 19 and the annual lock-in on April 18. Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Librarian Barbara Mulvihill at [email protected] or (785) 825-4624, ext. 234.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Library Group Learn About Creating ...

Salina Public Library’s Family History Detectives will cover formatting a family history book. The...

February 13, 2020 Comments

Jayhawks Storm Back to Stun West Vi...

Sports News

February 12, 2020

Kitchen, Restrooms Makeover

Kansas News

February 12, 2020

Police Looking For YMCA Car Thief

Kansas News

February 12, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Library Group Learn About...
February 13, 2020Comments
Kitchen, Restrooms Makeov...
February 12, 2020Comments
Police Looking For YMCA C...
February 12, 2020Comments
KWU Wind Ensemble Named S...
February 12, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH