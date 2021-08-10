Salina, KS

Now: 88 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 76 °

Library Features Work of Weaver

Todd PittengerAugust 10, 2021

Artist Bill Weaver is currently exhibiting his work in Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708.

According to the Library, the exhibit “We Are Not Alone” will be on display until Aug. 29. The gallery is open during library hours.

The show features 15 mixed media pieces of insects and other lifeforms. Weaver acknowledges that while people often find insects to be disgusting, he loves them. “Insects, like the deepest of sea creatures, do not appear to be from this Earth,” Weaver says.

Weaver credits his passion for art to his mother and was inspired to explore pointillism in college while taking a class taught by local artist Harley Elliot. Weaver says he is “amazed that one tiny dot times a thousand can form matter, cause shadows and add depth to a 2D canvas.” Earlier this year, Weaver was selected as a winning artist in Salina Presbyterian Manor’s Art is Ageless competition. His piece “What Choo Lookn At” won the mixed media/crafts amateur category and is part of the show in Gallery 708.

For information on the library’s gallery, contact Assistant Director Amy Adams at 785-825-4624, ext. 241, or email [email protected].

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Library Features Work of Weaver

Artist Bill Weaver is currently exhibiting his work in Salina Public Library’s Gallery 708. Acc...

August 10, 2021 Comments

AUDIO: Chris Klieman Press Conferen...

Sports News

August 10, 2021

Payroll Audit of SFD on Track

Top News

August 10, 2021

Entertainment Venues to Receive Nea...

Kansas News

August 10, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Library Features Work of ...
August 10, 2021Comments
Entertainment Venues to R...
August 10, 2021Comments
Rock’N Riley Food and M...
August 10, 2021Comments
College Offers Vaccinatio...
August 10, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices