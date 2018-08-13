Library Fall CLASS Registration Opens

Registration for for Salina Public Library fall classes opens this week.

According to the library, CLASS registration opens on Tuesday for fall courses, with three easy ways to register.

Prospective students can register quickly online, via salina.coursestorm.org using a debit or credit card. Students wishing to pay with cash or check can bring their completed registration form and payment to the McKenzie Center (north of the library) at 308 W. Elm St. Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. or leave their registration in the secure drop box on the building’s South entrance anytime. The Fall 2018 CLASS catalog, which includes 90 unique courses, are readily available at Salina Public Library or online at www.salinapubliclibrary.org.

A new Friends of the Salina Public Library’s membership benefit includes early registration for CLASS courses. Friends members are invited to enroll in CLASS courses one day early on Monday, Aug. 13, between 9 a.m-5 p.m. at the McKenzie Center. Membership forms are available at the McKenzie Center, Salina Public Library or can be found at www.salinapubliclibrary.org/friends.

CLASS was founded by Salina community members eager to provide learning exchanges between adults and local field experts. Adopted by Salina Public Library in fall 2005, the CLASS program has grown into a thriving community learning program providing an educational access point for more than 1,500 Salina and regional students annually during spring and fall semesters.

For more information, contact Kaitlyn Schneweis, Community Learning Coordinator, at [email protected], call 785-825-4624, ext. 218, or visit the McKenzie Center at 308 W. Elm.