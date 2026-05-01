Library Digital Archives Expand

Salina Public Library’ Digital Archives continue to grow with the release of a new collection, Mary Campbell Scrapbook #1, now available online. This addition marks an exciting step in making Salina’s local history more accessible to the public.

The Mary Campbell Scrapbook #1 is the first of three leather-bound volumes documenting the early life of Mary Campbell, a member of one of Salina’s founding families. Born in 1901, Mary was the daughter of Effie and Alexander Campbell Jr., and the granddaughter of town founder Alexander Campbell Sr. Her scrapbook offers a rare and personal glimpse into life in Salina during the early 1900s.

Spanning more than 200 pages, the volume begins even before Mary’s birth, capturing Campbell family history and the founding of Salina, then follows her childhood through 1913. The scrapbook includes family photographs, postcards, drawings, a baby book, school memories, and handwritten notes identifying people, places, and moments in time.

The Digital Archives project was originally launched to provide virtual access to the library’s extensive local history collections, which include more than 5,000 historic photographs housed in the Campbell Room. Through digitization, these materials are preserved while becoming more widely available to researchers, students, and the community.

The digitization process involves carefully scanning original materials using specialized equipment to ensure high-quality preservation. Items are then cataloged with detailed descriptions and metadata, allowing users to search, browse, and explore collections easily through the library’s website. This ongoing effort supports both long-term preservation and increased public engagement with Salina and Saline County history.

“Making these materials available online allows us to connect more people with Salina’s past in meaningful ways,” said Stefanie Knopp, Head of Information Services. “Collections like Mary Campbell’s Scrapbook provide a deeply personal perspective on our community’s history.”

The Digital Archives continue to grow as additional materials are digitized and added. Future releases will include more volumes from the Mary Campbell scrapbook collection as well as other historical resources from the library’s holdings.

The Mary Campbell Scrapbook #1 collection can be explored online at:

https://salinapubliclibrary.omeka.net/collections/show/96