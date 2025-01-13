Library Campaign Surpasses Goal

The Salina Public Library is celebrating the amazing success of its second annual “Snowfall of Support” campaign. Thanks to the generosity of the Salina community and a $20,000 challenge gift from Blue Beacon Truck Wash, SPL not only met the match challenge but exceeded it, raising an impressive $24,545. With Blue Beacon’s matching gift, the total raised comes to $44,545.

Every dollar donated will go toward the “Re-Imagining Our Library” initiative, a transformative project revitalizing library spaces for youth and families to learn, play, and grow. This milestone brings SPL to 51% of its $3.6 million fundraising goal, moving closer to making this community vision a reality.

“We are so grateful for the incredible support from our community and Blue Beacon’s inspiring challenge gift,” said Allyson Walker, Head of Fundraising & Development at Salina Public Library. “This year, the community raised five times more than Snowfall of Support 2023, showing how much they believe in the library’s future. Blue Beacon’s generosity doubled the impact of these gifts, and we couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come.”

Blue Beacon, a proud community partner and supporter of SPL’s mission, expressed their satisfaction with the results. “[We’re] happy to hear the fundraiser is going well!” said Trace Walker, president of Blue Beacon.

With the incredible success of “Snowfall of Support 2024,” SPL is turning its sights toward the next phase of fundraising for the “Re-Imagining Our Library” initiative. The library is calling on the community to keep the momentum going to help bring the vision to life.

The “Re-Imagining Our Library” project will create dynamic, accessible, and inspiring spaces where youth and families can learn, play, and grow.

For more information on the “Re-Imagining Our Library” initiative or to make a contribution, visit salinapubliclibrary.org/re-imagining-our-library.