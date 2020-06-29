Library Building Closed, Pickup Service Continues

COVID-19 is prompting the Salina Public Library to again close its facility to the public.

According to the library, after careful consideration of the current COVID-19 risks they are temporarily closing their building to the public. Pickup Service will be available in the north lobby from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and digital services are available any time through the library’s website.

Pickup Service allows library cardholders to place holds on items they wish to check out by logging into their online accounts or by calling the library at (785) 825-4624. Once library staff has collected the requested items, they will contact patrons to arrange a pickup date and time block. Items will be left on a table in the north entrance of the library labeled with the patron’s last name and first initial.

Access to e-books, audiobooks and more are available through the library’s website — salinapubliclibrary.org. Learning options like the online language-learning platform, Mango, and the popular genealogy research service, Ancestry.com, are also available through the website.

Free grab-and-go lunches for youth, a partnership with St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, will continue to be available from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on the west side of the library building. The community can participate in Summer at the Library by recording the number of books they read on the library’s website. As of June 25, 5,196 books have been read. Registration for CLASS offerings via Zoom, including yoga, Zumba Gold and origami, is open now at salina.coursestorm.com and Storytimes with Heather will debut on the library Facebook page this Wednesday.

The library will continue to monitor the situation and announce updates as decisions are made.

For more information on library services and to stay up-to-date on library news, visit salinapubliclibrary.org, call (785) 825-4624 or email [email protected].