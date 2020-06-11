Lengthy Pursuit Ends in DUI Arrest

A lengthy pursuit throughout portions of western Saline County ended after a half-hour and an arrest made.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy clocked on radar a white 2005 Chevy Malibu speeding, at 82 mph in a 55 mph speed limit, on K-140 Highway.

The deputy attempted to pull over the speeding car, however, it turned northbound on to Muir Rd. The vehicle then led the deputy on a lengthy pursuit running through stop signs and making turns on State St., Hohneck Rd., Crawford St., Hedville Rd., Cloud St., Reece Rd., before traveling back on to K-140 and then turning southbound on to Wyman Rd. The vehicle continued to Farley Rd. and Brookville Rd.

The car traveled in to the community of Brookville and turned on to Anderson St., before going north on Clement St. The driver pulled in behind a shed and fled from the vehicle before authorities could catch up.

Deputies were searching for the driver when they received a call from a Brookville resident in the 300 block of W. Anderson that their vehicle, a 1984 red Pontiac Firebird, had been stolen and was traveling eastbound on K-140 Highway.

Deputies again caught up to the car which then turned south on to Muir Rd. before stopping on Cloud St at 11:35 p.m.

The driver of the stolen vehicle is Kirkland Woodson, 21, Brookville, who is also the owner of the Chevy Malibu. Authorities then initiated a DUI investigation in which Woodson was arrested.

Woodson is facing charges of driving under the influence (second or subsequent), felony flee & elude, theft, driving while suspended, transporting an open container, speeding and multiple stop sign violations.