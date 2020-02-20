Legislative Issues Meeting Set For Saturday

The first in a series of Legislative Issues Meetings with the Saline County Legislative Delegation will be held this Saturday, Feb. 22, 8:30am to 10am, at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Visit Salina Annex, 120 W. Ash. Sponsored by AT&T, there is no cost to attend and it is open to the public.

The format of the meetings will consist of brief opening remarks from our Legislators, written questions from the audience, and brief closing remarks from our Legislators. The meetings will be moderated by a Chamber representative.

Senator Randall Hardy, and Representatives Steven Johnson, Diana Dierks and J.R. Claeys have been invited to attend.