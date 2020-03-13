Salina, KS

Now: 45 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 47 ° | Lo: 35 °

Legislative Issues Meeting Cancelled

Todd PittengerMarch 13, 2020

The Legislative Issues Meetings for March 14th in Salina is cancelled.

The next Legislative Issues Meetings with the Saline County Legislative Delegation will be held Saturday, April 25th, 8:30-10am, at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Visit Salina Annex, 120 W. Ash.

Senator Randall Hardy, and Representatives Steven Johnson, Diana Dierks and J.R. Claeys have been invited to attend. The format of the meetings will consist of opening remarks from the legislators, written questions from the audience, and closing remarks from the legislators.

The meeting is sponsored by AT&T. They are free and open to the public.

 

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Sports News

2019-20 NCAA Basketball Honors

Girls Basketball Honors First Team Shea Larson, SR, Beloit Jessica Meier, SR, Beloit Lakyn Tenbr...

March 13, 2020 Comments

Champions Indoor Football League Wi...

Sports News

March 13, 2020

Dickinson County Schools Ordered To...

Top News

March 13, 2020

Legislative Issues Meeting Cancelle...

Top News

March 13, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Still No Known COVID-19 C...
March 13, 2020Comments
Visitation Cancelled at a...
March 13, 2020Comments
Police ID Man Who Died in...
March 13, 2020Comments
Jail Closes to Visitors/L...
March 13, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH