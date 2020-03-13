Legislative Issues Meeting Cancelled

The Legislative Issues Meetings for March 14th in Salina is cancelled.

The next Legislative Issues Meetings with the Saline County Legislative Delegation will be held Saturday, April 25th, 8:30-10am, at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Visit Salina Annex, 120 W. Ash.

Senator Randall Hardy, and Representatives Steven Johnson, Diana Dierks and J.R. Claeys have been invited to attend. The format of the meetings will consist of opening remarks from the legislators, written questions from the audience, and closing remarks from the legislators.

The meeting is sponsored by AT&T. They are free and open to the public.