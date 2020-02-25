Lee Brice Coming Back to Salina

Country singer / song writer Lee Brice is coming back to Salina. Brice is coming to the Stiefel Theatre this spring.

According to the Stiefel, when Lee Brice isn’t selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you’ll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and baby daughter.

Meanwhile, with more than 14 million in RIAA-certified sales and streams, and nearing three billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, he was inducted into the company’s “Billionaires Club” on June 8, 2018, becoming only the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque.

Brice is also a Grammy nominee, a CMA nominee, and a double ACM award winner.

Brice has taken six radio singles to Number One: “A Woman Like You,” “Hard To Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance,” “Drinking Class,” and “Rumor.”

Lee Brice will perform at the Stiefel on Friday, May 8th. Tickets start at $54 and go on sale this Friday.