Leadership Changes at Kansas Highway Patrol

The Kansas Highway Patrol is making some changes among some of its top ranking officers.

According to the agency, Majors Scott Harrington and Josh Kellerman are no longer employed at the agency. The staff changes are part of Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones’ efforts to make the Kansas Highway Patrol as effective as possible in achieving the agency’s mission.

“Since my appointment last year, I have prioritized building a culture and a structure within our agency that will help our troopers best serve the people of Kansas,” Colonel Jones said. “I’m confident that the Kansas Highway Patrol will continue to grow stronger as an organization and improve our ability to carry out our mission.”

As a result of Governor Kelly’s and Colonel Jones’s commitment to a successful and transparent Kansas Highway Patrol, the Governor also released summaries of an internal and an independent investigation into complaints against Colonel Jones.

The first investigation was conducted by the Department of Administration. The firm of Fisher, Patterson, Sayler & Smith, LLP was then retained to conduct a thorough and independent investigation, to ensure a review of the complaints that was separate from the Kelly Administration.

The investigation conducted by the Department of Administration provided an assessment, rather than a judgement of the accusations. The independent investigation, which was concluded this week, found the complaints of sexual harassment against Colonel Jones were unsubstantiated.

“My administration has a responsibility to make sure the agency and leadership are living up to the values that Kansans expect,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “The Kansas Highway Patrol is our state’s premiere law enforcement agency, and they have a responsibility to meet the standard that comes with this position. While my confidence in the men and women who make up our force of troopers has never wavered, there is no question that there were cultural issues and a lack of accountability that go back years. I believed when I appointed him, that Colonel Jones was the right man for the job and my belief has been reaffirmed. He has my full support.”

Three primary complaints regarding Colonel Jones were raised and investigated. In order to protect the identities and privacy of the complainants in the investigation, who are valued employees still serving at the Kansas Highway Patrol, the investigations have been summarized below.