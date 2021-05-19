Salina, KS

Lawmakers Push Ending Unemployment Benefit

Todd PittengerMay 19, 2021

Kansas officials are urging Governor Laura Kelly to end the state’s $300 dollar weekly COVID-19 unemployment benefit.

U.S. Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, and U.S. Representatives Ron Estes, Jake LaTurner, and Tracey Mann on Monday are calling on her to help get Kansans back to work by halting the increased federal unemployment benefits.

Senator Jerry Moran says schools are open, vaccinations are available and he is concerned that the state is missing out on some opportunities for job creation. Moran says the weekly benefit gives people an incentive to stay home instead of looking for a job.

Kelly is looking at data and research before moving forward with stopping any benefits.

Over 20 states have already ended the extra $300 dollar weekly unemployment benefit.

