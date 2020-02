Kansas could soon raise the minimum age to buy or possess tobacco and vaping products.

The Kansas House of Representatives is considering a bill that would raise the minimum age to purchase and possess cigarettes, other tobacco products and e-cigarettes from 18-years-old to 21-years-old.

The bill would also ban flavored vaping products other than menthol as well as cigarette vending machines.

The measure, if approved, would bring Kansas in line with a new federal law.