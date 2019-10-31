Law Enforcement Planning Safe Halloween Events

Salina law enforcement is offering a couple of opportunities for children to have a little Halloween fun this evening. Both Salina Police and the Kansas Highway Patrol are hosting Halloween events.

The Salina Police Department is inviting community members to attend “Cops and Costumes”. The event is today from 4:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Cops and Costumes includes:

Giveaways: candy, sticker badges, glow sticks, crayons and coloring books

Meet and greet with police officers

Photo opportunities with police officers

Police vehicles on display

Kids can also enter to win day passes to Kenwood Cove and AMC movie passes.

Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson said that over 500 kids attended last year’s event

Cops and Costumes will take place in the front parking lot of the Salina Police Department, 255 N. 10th St. Parking will be available in the lot at 10th St. and Park St.

Following Cops and Costumes, the Kansas Highway Patrol will host a safe “Trooper Trunk-Or-Treat” Halloween event. The agency will give children a chance to safely trick or treat.

According to the KHP, Kansas Highway Patrol Recruit Class #59 will be holding a Halloween Trooper Trunk-or-Treat at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy lower parking lot. The event will be this evening from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.

The KHP’s newest recruits will be passing out candy and stickers, showing kids KHP patrol vehicles, and have decorated vehicles to enjoy.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy is located at 2019 E. Iron Avenue in Salina.