Law Enforcement Plan “No Refusal Weekend”

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Saline Police Department are among 150 agencies across Kansas mobilizing for the Labor Day Weekend driving period. The “You Drink, You Drive, You Lose” effort is underway.

As part of the effort, extra officers will be on patrol periodically though Labor Day, specifically looking for impaired drivers.

New this year is a “No Refusal Weekend”, which is this weekend. All suspected impaired drivers who refuse breath testing may be subject to blood testing for alcohol and/or drugs. During the “No Refusal Weekend” law enforcement officials may work in coordination with prosecutors to obtain blood draw warrants for drivers who refuse breath and/or drug testing. No Refusal programs help ensure that prosecutors obtain the scientific evidence needed to effectively prosecute cases involving impaired driving.

According to the National Safety Council, 40 percent of car fatalities occur in the summer months. The Labor Day holiday brings increased traffic and unfortunately, a higher-than-normal number of deaths related to impaired drivers on the road. On average, impaired drivers cause about one-third of all traffic fatalities in Kansas. Across Kansas, impaired drivers injure or kill more than 2,200 people each year in car crashes.

The three-week enforcement campaign will be supported with statewide education and on-the-street vigilance by law enforcement. This year’s campaign reinforces that no excuse is a good excuse for driving impaired. Designate before you celebrate, use a ride sharing service or get a ride from a sober friend are just a few ways to get home safely.

—

AAA Kansas photo