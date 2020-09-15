Law Enforcement Looking For 2 White Males Involved in Vehicle Pursuit With a Stolen Car

A pursuit in a stolen car spans two counties before ending in the Ottawa County community of Tescott, with no arrests yet.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the incident started at 8:50 a.m. Monday where a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy clocked a blue 2006 Chevrolet Impala driving 72 mph in a 55 mph zone in the 2900 block of N. Brookville Rd.

The deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle, however, it continued to flee. The deputy chased the vehicle across the Ottawa County line before going in to the town of Tescott. Inside of the town, the vehicle went around the backside of the grain elevator and stopped when two “young” white males exited and fled on foot.

Authorities from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department and Kansas Highway Patrol went door-to-door throughout the town asking if anyone had seen where the men went or knew who they were, however, found nothing.

The vehicle the two were occupying was reported stolen out of Salina earlier in the day. According to Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester, the car was stolen between 10 p.m. Sunday and 5:30 a.m. Monday from in front of a residence in the 300 block of Penn Ave. The keys had been left inside of the vehicle prior to its theft.

The car, valued at $2,500, has since been returned to its owner, 32-year-old David Brown, Salina, with no damage.

Authorities with Saline and Ottawa counties are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two males involved in the vehicle pursuit who still remain at large.

The driver is described as a tall, young white male with sandy brown hair. On Monday he wore a dark colored hoodie. The passenger is also a young white male, wearing a dark colored top and blue jeans.