Law Enforcement Group Makes Endorsement

A local law enforcement group is making an endorsement in a local political race.

According to the he Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #72 which serves the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, they are endorsing Brock Abbey for Saline County Attorney.

The group says they recently met with the candidates running for the office of Saline County Attorney. They requested the candidates to share their vision for the office going forward. They talked about how to serve the citizens better through prosecution, office efficiency, programs, and relationships with law enforcement.

It is the organization’s belief that a solid working relationship between the county attorney’s office and local law enforcement based upon quality work, open communication, and with the goal of serving the citizens of this county will provide a better future for the community.

The group concluded that after hearing from both candidates, its members feel that Brock Abbey is the best candidate for Saline County Attorney.