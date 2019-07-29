Salina, KS

Law Enforcement Dig in Cemetery

Todd PittengerJuly 29, 2019

Authorities were digging in a Salina cemetery Monday morning.

A group including among others officials from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office gathered at Gypsum Hill Cemetery as a tractor dug in the area of a grave which dates back to 1986. A marker on the grave is simply labeled “Jane Doe”.

Buried in the “Jane Doe” grave is a woman whose body was discovered in Mulberry Creek near a bridge off Interstate 70 west of Salina back in January of 1986. Law enforcement investigated the case as a homicide. They never were able to identify the body and never made an arrest.   Investigators refer to her as “Miss Molly”.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News more information will be released Tuesday morning.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Law Enforcement Dig in Cemetery

Authorities were digging in a Salina cemetery Monday morning. A group including among others offi...

July 29, 2019

