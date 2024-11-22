Late Push Falls Short for KWU Men’s Soccer

Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Soccer made a late run at the Williams Baptist Eagles in Thursday’s NAIA National Championship First Round, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Coyotes fell 2-1 at Morrison Stadium on the campus of Creighton University.

WBU made two first half goals stick for the Eagles for the victory.

The Eagles scored in the 26th minute on a goal by Mateus Ribeiro as he ran down a long ball and cut back and scored it in the box.

WBU scored again in the 43rd on a goal by Jacobo Obradors off an assist by Colin Haupt.

Trailing 2-0 at the half, the Coyotes turned up the offensive aggressiveness in the second half, outshooting the Eagles 10-2 in the second 45.

Wesleyan had chances at goals in the 47th on a header shot by Sebastian Fernandez, and in the 50th minute Cayden Andersen had a shot go off the crossbar.

The Coyotes got on the board in the 89th minute when an initial shot by Mateo Hoyos was blocked, but Gerardo Garcia was there to collect the rebound and score it for the Coyotes making it 2-1.

The Coyotes nearly had the equalizer in the final minute but Kamille Kum’s shot hit the side netting.

KWU outshot Williams Baptist in the match, and had six corner kicks. KWU was also whistled for 17 fouls against just seven against the Eagles.

Wesleyan concludes its season with an 11-6-3 overall record.