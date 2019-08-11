Last Hurrah of Summer

A large crowd of people gathered Sunday for the final big swim of the summer at Salina’s Kenwood Cove water park.

Families were able to enjoy a final big day together in the Summer sun, many of them getting into the pool for free, before kids head back to school beginning this week.

Rocking M Media Salina radio stations Y 93.7, Fm 104.9, News Radio 1150 KSAL, 95.5 The Rock, The New Zoo 92.7, and Real Country 101.7 hosted a listener appreciation party at the venue, and gave away 500 free entry coupons.

The Sunday event was the last big event of the year at Kenwood Cove. After the normal day Sunday, hours at the water park will be drastically cut back.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the season:

August 12th thru 15th Monday – Thursday

General Admission – Closed due to school starting

Water Walking – 6pm to 8pm

August 16th – Friday

Closed for Activities

August 17th – Saturday

General Admission 2pm – 7pm

August 18th – Sunday

General Admission 2pm – 6pm

August 19th – Monday

Pooch Plunge – 5pm – 8pm

The final event of the season is the Pooch Plunge, on Monday, August 19th. Adults are invited to bring their dogs for a dip in the pool before it is closed for the season, and cleaned.

After closing Sunday August 18th, Kenwood Cove will open one final time Monday evening, August 19th, for a final year-end special event. The Pooch Plunge event is from 5 till 8. Admission is $5 for adults and dogs get in free.

There are a few rules to remember, which include: