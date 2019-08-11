Last Hurrah of Summer

A large crowd of people gathered Sunday for the final big swim of the summer at Salina’s Kenwood Cove water park.
Families were able to enjoy a final big day together in the Summer sun, many of them getting into the pool for free, before kids head back to school beginning this week.
Rocking M Media Salina radio stations Y 93.7, Fm 104.9, News Radio 1150 KSAL, 95.5 The Rock, The New Zoo 92.7, and Real Country 101.7 hosted a listener appreciation party at the venue, and gave away 500 free entry coupons.
The Sunday event was the last big event of the year at Kenwood Cove. After the normal day Sunday, hours at the water park will be drastically cut back.
Here is the schedule for the rest of the season:
August 12th thru 15th Monday – Thursday
- General Admission – Closed due to school starting
- Water Walking – 6pm to 8pm
August 16th – Friday
- Closed for Activities
August 17th – Saturday
- General Admission 2pm – 7pm
August 18th – Sunday
- General Admission 2pm – 6pm
August 19th – Monday
- Pooch Plunge – 5pm – 8pm
The final event of the season is the Pooch Plunge, on Monday, August 19th. Adults are invited to bring their dogs for a dip in the pool before it is closed for the season, and cleaned.
After closing Sunday August 18th, Kenwood Cove will open one final time Monday evening, August 19th, for a final year-end special event. The Pooch Plunge event is from 5 till 8. Admission is $5 for adults and dogs get in free.
There are a few rules to remember, which include:
- Only owners and their dogs will be allowed in water.
- Owners are limited to two dogs each.
- Children under 16 are not allowed in pool.
- Dogs need proof of vaccination.
- Female dogs in heat are not allowed.
- Keep dogs on a leash while not in the water.
- Owners must clean up after their dogs.
- No dangerous dogs as outlined by the City ordinance passed on August 9, 2004.