Last Full Week For Early Voting

Early voting numbers continue to climb. With just over a week before the election, over 59-million people have voted early. That’s over 42-percent of the total number of people who voted in 2016, and already more than the number of people who voted early in the 2016 election.

The early voting period in Kansas is underway, and it goes thru November 2nd at noon. Dates and hours may vary based on where you live.

Many of those who have already voted have done so via mail-in ballots.

The deadline in Kansas to request a ballot by mail is Tuesday. To be counted , your ballot must be postmarked by Tuesday, November 3rd and received no later than Friday, November 6th, by close of business.

Kansas law does not allow for sending ballots by mail without an application. If someone wants to check if their application for a ballot was received and when it was mailed they can check online at https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView.

In Salina, the Saline County Clerk’s Office is open for in-person advance voting every day this week , through Friday, during regular business hours. The office will also open on Saturday for in-person advance voting from 9 AM – 4 PM. The final opportunity to advance vote in person will then be next week on Monday, Nov. 2nd, until noon.

Polls across Kansas will be open on election day, Tuesday, November 3rd, from 7 AM till 7 PM.