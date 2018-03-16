Salina, KS

Largest Ever Spring Enrollment at Bethany

Tricia Clark / Bethany CollegeMarch 16, 2018

Bethany College is celebrating the largest spring enrollment in the 136-year history of the college.

At the start of spring classes, 622 full-time students were enrolled. Bethany’s total full-time student enrollment for the spring semester is up 11 percent from one year ago. This past fall, the college announced the largest freshmen and transfer student groups in its history.

“It is exciting to see more and more students want the transformative experience that our faculty, staff, and coaches offer,” said President Will Jones. “We expect to continue to grow our full-time enrollment. We are eager to produce more Bethany graduates; folks who are often known as successful professionals who love God and who love people.”

This spring, there are full-time students from 34 states and more than 20 countries. The two largest majors represented among freshmen and transfers on campus this year are Business and Biology.

“We are growing, thanks to the hard work of the entire Bethany team. There is a definite excitement all over campus,” said Matt Pfannenstiel, Dean of Admissions and Financial Aid. “We are excited to begin this spring semester with such success.”

“I chose Bethany College because of the strong academics and successful alumni stories,” said Alejandro Viedma Diaz, Physical Education ‘21. “As an international student, Bethany has made the transition for me very simple and I am excited to be here.”

 

