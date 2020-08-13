Salina, KS

Large Jars of Coins Stolen

Jeremy BohnAugust 13, 2020

Two large jars containing over $1,500 in coins are stolen from a Salina residence.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrster tells KSAL News that they were taken between 8:15 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday from a garage in the 500 block of Reynolds.

Brittany Drown, 27, Salina, found the garage door to her home up approximately two feet off the ground and her back yard gate open on Wednesday morning.

Inside were two large jars of coins. One had approximately $1,000 in coins, with the other had approximately $500 in coins.

It appears that the subject had pried a plywood insert away from the garage door to gain access to the garage.

Total loss, including damage to the door, is $1,525.

