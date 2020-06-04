Salina, KS

Large Disturbance at Kansas Prison

Todd PittengerJune 4, 2020

A physical altercation at a Kansas prison Wednesday evening resulted in property damage and minor injuries.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, at approximately 5:13 p.m  a physical altercation between two offenders took place in the dining hall at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility. A chemical agent was deployed to help gain control of the situation and the remaining offenders were moved from the dining hall to the East Yard for decontamination. While in the East Yard, an additional physical altercation began between two offenders. At that time, approximately 40 additional offenders in the East Yard began throwing objects at staff members and state property. Windows and glass doors were broken during the disturbance.

All offenders were returned to their cells and the emergency was cleared at approximately 6:47 p.m.

Two staff members received minor injuries and one offender received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The facility has been placed on lockdown until further notice.

The Hutchinson Correctional Facility is Kansas’ second-oldest prison and houses 1,884 men. Formerly known as the Kansas State Industrial Reformatory, the facility has three buildings including the Central (all custody levels), East (low-medium custody) and South (minimum custody) units.

Large Disturbance at Kansas Prison

