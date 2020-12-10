Land Purchase in Motion for New Jail

The final design process for a new Saline County Jail is taking shape as officials move closer toward an agreement with an undisclosed property owner. Saline County Administrator Phillip Smith-Hanes tells KSAL News that negotiations for the land are underway.

Smith-Hanes added that the architectural firm will be able to make final adjustments to the plan after the land is purchased and they work through the re zoning process with the city.

The new jail project was approved by voters in the November 3rd election. The one-half percent sales tax to pay for the new building will be enacted on April 1, 2021. Groundbreaking is planned for the fall of next year with project completion slated for the fall of 2023.